Car owner nabs 2 suspected thieves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A car owner nabbed two suspects attempting to steal his car in the Waluj MIDC area on Tuesday and handed them over to the police.

Police said complainant Anappa Niljagi (Dnyaneshwarnagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajingar) works as a manager at Wockhardt Biotech company in the Waluj MIDC area. He has purchased a car (MH 20 DV 3292) in name of his wife. On Tuesday morning, he parked his car in front of the company. At around 1 pm, the company worker Muktaram Karad noticed that two persons were trying to start the car. He immediately informed Niljagi. He and other workers rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspects identified as Faisal Idris Ansari (23) and Idris Wahab Ansari (both residents of Pandharpur). A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police.