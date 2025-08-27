Car rams divider after driver suffers seizure; couple safe due to seatbelts, airbags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A car crashed into the divider near SevenHills on Wednesday afternoon after driver Suraj Rajput suffered a seizure(feat) while driving. The incident occurred around 3 pm opposite Raj Petrol Pump.

Rajput, who was travelling with his wife in a Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (MH-20 EJ 4334), lost control after crossing the High Court signal and heading onto the SevenHills flyover. His foot pressed the accelerator, sending the car straight into the divider. The impact broke the divider and decorative pots, scattering debris onto the opposite lane. The vehicle remained lodged halfway on the divider. Fortunately, both occupants escaped unhurt as airbags deployed on time and they were wearing seatbelts. This is the second accident at the same spot within 20 days. On being alerted, Pundliknagar police rushed to the spot and carried out necessary action.