Car rams into truck after being hit by bus in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding travel bus rammed into a car on Nagar road near South City on Friday morning, causing a chain reaction accident. The car then collided with a truck in front of it, injuring two women.

According to police, the car (MH-12-TD-7183) was driven by Haridas Katkar, carrying his wife Chaitali, daughter Bhavika, infant daughter Sharvi, and his brother-in-law's daughter Siddhi. The family was heading to Pune on Friday morning from Padegaon area. As there was a speed breaker near South City, Katkar slowed down the car. This is when the driver Yogesh Santole of the travel bus (MH-04-FK-9864) coming at high speed from behind hit the car. Due to the impact, the car dashed into another truck in front. Both Chaitali and Sharvi sustained minor injuries in this accident. A case was registered in the Waluj police station.