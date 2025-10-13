Car stolen from Waluj; valuables worth Rs 3.19 lakh missing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A car along with valuables worth Rs 3.19 lakh was stolen from Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-1 area. The theft came to light after Suresh Kshirsagar (35) filed a complaint at the MIDC Waluj Police Station on Monday.

Kshirsagar had parked his car (MH-20-FP-8394) outside his house on the morning of October 11. When he stepped out the next morning, the car was missing. CCTV footage showed an unidentified person opening the car door and driving away at 2.48 am. The stolen car contained personal documents, cash, several bank cards, and electronic items all together valued at over Rs 3.19 lakhs. After searching the neighborhood and checking with acquaintances, Kshirsagar found no clue about the vehicle. Police have registered a case against the unidentified thief and launched a search to trace the car.