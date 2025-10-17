Car theft spree hits the city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A wave of car and three-wheeler thefts has returned to the city. In the past fifteen days, three cars and two auto-rickshaws have been stolen.

Just three days ago, thieves easily stole a luxury car in the Waluj area. The latest incident occurred on the night of 15th October in Raigadnagar. Sudhakar Swami (56) had parked his car outside his house around 11 pm. By 6 am on 16th October, the car was missing. Sidco police have registered a case and are investigating the theft.