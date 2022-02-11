CA’s office burgled

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

Thieves broke into the office of Chartered Accountant Lalit Vijay Patil (39, Shivgatha Complex, Chhatrapatinagar, Garkheda area) at Apna Bazar on Wednesday night and made of with laptop worth Rs 10,000, two mobile phones amounting Rs 9,000, Inverter, battery and harddisk, all amounting to Rs 33,000. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.