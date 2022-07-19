Case against company manager for unnatural sex

Physically abused wife for Rs 10 lakh

Aurangabad, July 19:

A case has been registered against a company manager in the Chawani police station for physically abusing his wife and subjecting her to perform unnatural sex.

According to police, the complainant Bhagyashree (name changed) was married to Girish (name changed) in 2004. Girish works in a private company in Waluj MIDC. He was transferred from Delhi to Aurangabad in 2008. The couple has a son. After marriage, Girish started arguing with Bhagyashree over money. He also abused her physically and mentally. From the past few days, he had started demanding Rs 10 lakh from Bhagyashree for starting business.

Fed up with the constant abuse, Bhagyashree went to her father’s house on July 16. A meeting of both families was held on July 17. In this meeting, Girish gave his word that he will not torture her anymore. So Bhagyashree returned to her home on the same day. Meanwhile, Girish again started quarreling on the same issue. Bhagyashree was brutally beaten during the argument. Girish also dragged her into a room and subjected her to unnatural sex. He had committed unnatural acts against her will several times before. Frightened by the incident, Bhagyashree called the police. But Girish ran away with Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from the spot. PSI Manisha Hiwrale is further investigating the case.