Case against hotel owners for violating rules

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Pundaliknagar police have registered a case against three hoteliers for violating corona rules imposed by the state government. The operation was carried out on January 28 at midnight.

The Shalimar Hotel on Pundaliknagar road was kept open till 12 midnight. The patrol team raided the hotel and registered a case against hotel owners Feroz Sheikh Mohammad Hanif and Mohsin Sheikh Abdul Rehman. In another operation, Pooja family restaurant on Pundaliknagar road was found open till midnight. A case was registered against hotel owner Ajinkya Jagannath Gaikwad (Shivneri Colony). In the third incident, a case has been registered against Sheikh Matin Sheikh Mukhtar (Rahmaniya Colony) for violating corona rules at Patel Pan Center at Kiradpura Chowk.