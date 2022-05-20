Case against youth for circulating malicious video on social media

Aurangabad, May 20:

The police on Friday foiled an attempt of a youth to disturb the law and order in the city by circulating a malicious video on social media. A case was registered in the Cidco police station against the suspect on Thursday night.

According to police, Imran Khan Razzak Khan (Alamgir Colony) was assaulted by Akhbar Langda (Harsul), Saddam (full name not known) and another suspect on April 28 near Sharad T-point on Jalgaon road at 11.30 pm. They also robbed him of Rs 1,700 cash. Imran then went to the Cidco police station to register a complaint. He was then sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, Imran circulated a video on social media claiming that he was attacked by a mob near Sharad T-point with swords and was made to say Jai Shri Ram. He also claimed that one attacker was a youth named Rahul from Ambedkarnagar. Taking serious note of the incident, the Cidco police and crime branch officials launched an investigation and found that no such incident had occurred. Further investigation revealed that he was attacked by Akhbar and his accomplice.

PSI Krishna Ghayal, under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar, registered a case for making a fake video with the intention of disturbing the peace and creating a rift between the two communities.