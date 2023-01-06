Case filed against one for selling nylon manja

Aurangabad: A case was registered against a person in the Waluj MIDC police station on Friday for selling banned nylon manja.

According to police, they received a tip off that banned nylon manja was being sold in Swaraj gift centre. Acting upon the information, PSI Chetan Ogle and team members raided the shop. During the search they found a nylon manja bundle worth Rs 1300. A case has been registered against shopkeeper Kishor Patil on the complaint of police constable Sanjeev Patil in the MIDC Waluj police station.