Case not lodged due to misunderstanding: Adv Borkar

Aurangabad

A case of misappropriation of funds in PES Engineering College has been registered against principal Abhijeet Wadekar and PES member Dr Shankar Gaikwad with Cantonment police station.

The complainant Adv Satish Borkar clarified that the accused after the registration of the case mentioned that the case was lodged due to a misunderstanding. However, there is no misunderstanding in it and I have lodged the case sensibly.

He was addressing a press conference organized to clarify his stand in the case on Saturday.

Adv Borkar said, Wadekar and Gaikwad have misappropriated funds of the engineering college to the tune of crores of rupees by showing various construction work. He sought information on the expenditure in the college from 2013 to 2018, but his application was rejected. The police had also not registered any case when he lodged a complaint. Hence, he submitted an appeal to the district court. Judicial magistrate first class ordered to register a complaint and accordingly a complaint has been registered with the Cantonment police station.

Every year, the college collects around Rs 9 crore from all sources, and the expenditure is around Rs 6 crore. But, both of them have not shown the accounts of the remaining balance amount until now. No audit has been conducted. The actual amount of embezzlement will come to the fore after the investigation, Adv Borkar said.

Retired district judge Haribhau Salve, social worker Ratankumar Pandagale, Guddubhau Nikalje, retired principal B C Dhoble, Manohar Londhe, Sanjay Bhingardive, Shaikh Anis, Pravin Kamble and others were present during the press meet.