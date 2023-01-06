Case registered for hurting religious sentiments

Aurangabad: A case was registered against two people in MIDC Cidco police station for hurting religious sentiments by throwing offensive objects in front of the temple. According to police, the incident took place at Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Mhada Colony on January 4. The accused have been identified as Siddharth Khandagale and Pandurang Nimbalkar (both, Mhada Colony). The duo hurt religious sentiments by throwing offensive objects in front of the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple near the Tanwani plotting. The police are further investigating the case.