Case registered for increasing exam marks

The case in which the desk officer and contractual lady employee of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) exam department increased the marks of 23 students in 2019 came to the fore in April, 2022. The administration suspended desk officer Dinesh Rangnath Pandhre (32, Impact Trade Centre, Padegaon) and contractual employee Komal Kisan Gawali (28, Sai Sweekar, Cidco Mahanagar). On Saturday, a case in this connection was registered with Begumpura police station based on the complaint lodged by Board of examination and evaluation director.

According to the complaint lodged by director Dr Ganesh Manza, BAMU conducted M.Sc, D. Pharm examination in March - April 2019 in Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna and Osmanabad. The result of the examinations was announced in May - 2019. The failed students then applied for revaluation. Later, the university received complaints in January that the marks of these students were increased after taking money from them. It was found that the marks of 23 students were increased wrongly. After the completion of the inquiry, it was found that the university was cheated. Accordingly, the director lodged a complaint with police. On the orders of PI Prashant Potdar, a case was registered on Saturday evening.

In the inquiry it was found that Pandhare and Gawali had increased the marks of of the students. Gawali increased the marks of the 23 students of M.Sc (chemistry) and D. Pharmacy students during November 8 to 29, 2019.