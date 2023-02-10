Cash box stolen from marriage function at A S Club

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Two minor boys stole a box containing Rs 25,000 cash received as gifts when the marriage rituals were going on at A S Club in Waluj Mahanagar on Friday. Both the minor accused have been captured in the CCTV footage of the marriage venue. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said a marriage ceremony of Gangapur’s Samiksha Sanjay Jaiswal and Pahadsinghpura’s Dhanraj Jaiwal was organised at A S Club on Nagar Road on Friday. People gathered for this wedding in large numbers and they gave cash to the bride and bridegroom. The cash was kept in a steel box. When the phere ceremony was going on and everyone was busy with it. Two minor boys between the age group of 12 years and 14 years took advantage of the opportunity and stole the box containing cash amounting to around Rs 25,000. After some time, the family members searched for the box but could not find it. They searched the CCTV footage and found that two minor boys were taking the box. Later, they were also seen going with a man aged around 30 years outside the marriage hall. Bride Samiksha’s uncle Manoj Jaiswal lodged a complaint while the police are further investigating the case.