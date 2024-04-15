Cash of Rs 24 K & 2 mobile phones stolen from bakery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two mobile phones and cash of Rs 24,000 were stolen from Indiana Cake Boutiuqe, near Seven Hills- Jalna Road by breaking the shutter of the shop. The incident of the theft came to light at 8 am on Sunday. Manager of Indiana Cake Boutique Rameshwar Phuke closed the shop at 11 pm on April 13 as usual and left for home. When an employee came the next day morning to open the shope, he found the shutter broken. The employee called up the manager immediately. It was found that cash and two mobile phones kept the locker were stolen. A case was registered with Cidco Police Station.