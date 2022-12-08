Cash of Rs 4.75 L, gold oranments stolen

Aurangabad: In a daring theft, an iron box containing cash of Rs 4. 75 lakh and seven tolas gold ornaments were stolen from a house at Mhada Colony in Waluj Mahanagar on Tuesday midnight.

According to details, a family migrated at gut no 104 in Mhada Colony near A S Club from Gujarat two decades ago. They started cattle raring and dairy businesses for survival.

Deva Vira Meher one of the family members sold his Bolero pickup vehicle at Rs 2.50 lakh and two buffaloes at Rs 1 lakh a few days ago. He also borrowed Rs 1 lakh from a dairy owner and he had a balance of Rs 1 lakh from his milk business.

He kept all the cash of Rs 4.75 lakh along with seven tolas of gold ornaments including three tolas mangalsutra, and three and a half tolas gold chain, in the box.

After dinner, all male members of the family had gone to sleep in the open space behind their house while Bagu Meher and her sons-Kailas and Vishal-were asleep in the house.

Thieves entered the house of Deva Meher by jumping from the boundary wall of the house between 2 and 3 am. The thieves were carrying the box when a wooden pole broke. Hearing its sound, Bagu Meher woke up from sleep and raised an alarm.

Deva Meher, Viju Meher, Deva Sawda, Mohan Mehere rushed towards the house and saw two thieves jumping from the boundary wall of the house with the iron box that was containing cash and gold ornaments.

The members of Meher family gave them a chase but, the thieves got into a nearby parked car and ran away towards Nagar Road. On receiving information MIDC Waluj Police personnel inspected the spot.

Police inspector Sandeep Gurme said that a case of theft was not registered as the complainant had not turned up at the police station until late night.