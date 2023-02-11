Cash-strapped AMC floats road tenders of Rs 80 crore

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has published four separate tenders from competent contractors to develop new roads valuing Rs 80 crore from its fund. The total length of roads proposed for the development is 40 km. The last date to submit the quotation for the contractors is March 3.

Two days ago, the AMC administrator and municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari okayed the file of publishing tenders for the works.

Briefing the media persons Chaudhari said, the roads have been divided into four different packages. Hence four separate tenders have been published. A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled to be held on February 24. We will interact with the contractors desirous to do the task and collect technical suggestions and objections from them. The last date to submit the quotations is March 3. The valid tenders will be opened on March 6.”

According to the sources, “If all goes well, the AMC may start the works by the month-end. The response from the contractors is, however, unpredictable. The AMC is in awe, whether it would be positive or cold as the core issue is of funds as the AMC is reeling under financial crisis. The AMC has targeted to launch works valuing Rs 200 crore from its fund. It may be noted that the development of roads valuing Rs 318 crore under the Smart City Mission is already underway in the city.