Cashless treatment eases medical burden in the city

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For many families, medical emergencies bring emotional stress along with heavy financial strain, making affordable treatment essential. To address this, the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), launched in 2018, offers cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per household per year through empanelled hospitals.

Integrated system across Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the scheme functions in an integrated format with the state-run Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), providing the same annual coverage. Families with valid ration cards, along with government, semi-government, municipal and Zilla Parishad employees, contract workers and their dependents, are eligible. An Ayushman Card is mandatory for verification.

While MJPJAY treatments are fully state-funded, AB-PMJAY expenses are shared 60% by the Centre and 40% by the state. The card also enables treatment in empanelled hospitals outside Maharashtra.

Growing city impact

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has seen a steady rise in residents availing the scheme, especially for emergencies, accidents and critical surgeries.

One such case is of a mother, who wished to remain anonymous, seeking treatment for her daughter suffering from a severe throat lump, suspected to be thyroid-related. The first surgery cost around Rs 60,000, which the family paid from their own savings. However, the daughter continued to experience pain, and doctors recommended a second surgery costing nearly Rs 2.5 lakh.

With limited income and unable to afford the expenses, the mother initiated the Ayushman Card process through their ration card. Her daughter’s treatment is currently underway, and she hopes the scheme will help ensure timely and complete recovery.

Expert guidance

“The Ayushman Card is essential to avail benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Even if the scheme is linked to a ration card, cashless treatment is only possible with the Ayushman Card. Beneficiaries must ensure their ration card is active and linked to Aadhaar with an updated mobile number,” said Dr. Milind Joshi, district co-ordinator (AB-PMJAY).

Voices of beneficiaries

“I had a medical emergency with my father, and he was advised surgery costing nearly Rs 70,000. That’s when I learned about the Ayushman Card benefits and availed it. His entire treatment was done free of cost. Arranging money during emergencies is very difficult, but this scheme became a huge support. More people should use this facility, and the government must promote it so everyone knows such help is available,” said Jayram Gaware, a beneficiary.