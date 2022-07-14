CAT to hold hearing on July 18 & 19

Aurangabad, July 14:

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) will hold a hearing on the third floor of the District Court Building on July 18 and 19 on the cases related to the Central Government.

A Judicial officer will arrive here from Delhi for the hearing on the cases. The hearing on the matters related to 215 Departments of the Central Government will be held here. Cases from eight districts of Marathwada, and three districts of Khandesh and Ahmednagar will come up for a hearing before the CAT judicial officer.

The objective of the CAT hearing is to reduce the load of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. People were urged to submit the cases related to the Central Government for the CAT hearing.

There will be no need for a lawyer to present the side. There is a provision that the applicant him/herself will be able to present their side. The cases can be submitted online and offline.

For the offline mode, one can send the case to CAT bench Mumbai Fort, Tadwalkar Building (Mumbai). A total of 38 cases were filed from Marathwada, and Khandesh regions.

Demand for permanent CAT bench

President of Advocates Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad adv Nitin Choudhary and its secretary adv Suhas Urgunde urged people to submit their cases with the CAT bench. They demanded to establish a permanent bench of CAT in Aurangabad.