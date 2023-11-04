Cattle stuffed in car, police arrest smugglers

Injected them with sedatives to make animals docile

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The crime branch has caught a gang of cattle smugglers who were smuggling animals injected with drugs into Honda City. The gang was caught on Saturday morning when they were on their way to a slaughterhouse in Sillekhana to sell the animals.

The police set a trap for the gang at 4 am on Saturday and stopped their white Honda City car. As soon as the accused saw the police, they tried to run over them with the car and attacked them with a sword. However, the police managed to dodge the attack and nab three of the accused, Zaheer Hasrullah Khan (40), Sultan Mohammad Iqbal Patel (32), and Abu Saad Abrar Qureshi (33, all Bhiwandi) were caught. A fourth accused, Aref Qureshi (Sillekhana), managed to escape with a sword.

The police found that the accused were inhumanely putting the stolen animals in the back seat and trunk of the car, and injecting them with drugs to make them docile. The police rescued three injured animals from the car and found that the accused had recently stolen animals in Begampura, Chikalthana, and Soygaon. The police are investigating the case.