Caught red-handed in buggy and matka gambling; two arrested in separate raids

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police cracked down on illegal gambling at two locations on Friday Ranjangaon and Ambelohal (Gangapur tehsil) arresting four people and seizing gambling items worth over Rs 12,000.

In Gandhinagar, Ranjangaon, Ajay Pimple (30) was caught running a buggy gambling den outside a liquor shop. Authorities seized 13 game banners, 52 cards, and Rs 1,400. A case was also registered against the den owner, Dharam Kale. Meanwhile, in Ambelohal, Santosh Navathar (40) was caught running a matka gambling den near a water tank, and Raju Jadhav (42) was caught participating. Items seized included matka slips, cash, mobiles, and materials worth Rs 10,850. Both cases are registered at the MIDC Waluj police station.