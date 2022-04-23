CBCS to be implemented in two disciplines

Aurangabad, April 21:

From the new academic year, the 'Choice Based Credit System' (CBCS) will be implemented in the two disciplines of BA and BSc in the degree course in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. This method is currently used for BCom, said Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath on Thursday.

Dr Shirsath said that the Central government has directed to implement a new education policy from April 2022. Accordingly, senior officials of the State government interacted with all the Vice-Chancellors through video conferencing and reviewed the readiness of the universities to implement the new educational policy. Some suggestions have been made. At present, CBCS will be implemented in the two academic disciplines of BA and B.Sc degree courses from the new academic year. Colleges will be notified in this regard. The university has already implemented the CBCS method for university postgraduate courses as per the guidelines of UGC.