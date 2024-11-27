CBSE 10 toppers speak about study strategy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary and Education (CBSE) declared the result of the X standard on Monday. The students of schools brought laurels to the city by securing good marks. This newspaper spoke with some of the toppers of the 10 standard about their study strategy and devoted hours to the study.

Shailee Gadekar: I didn't start studying until late January, but once I did start, I put my all into whatever I did. I studied for about four hours a day. It's not always only about studying or devoting 10 hours of your day to studying, it's usually all about the balance that you create. My best teachers guided me to achieve the highest potential, which helped me just as much as self-studying.

My primary goal in life is to effect positive change by promoting inclusivity and acceptance of all groups that are shunned from society. My passion lies in a creative profession that gives me room to be inventive regularly. I long for the thrill that comes with waking up to new hurdles and prospects every morning. My hobbies consist of painting, literature, social interaction, cultural exploration, and musical discovery. My parents are Dr Manoj Gadekar and Dr Swati Gadekar. Both of them are doctors.

I want to become a Mathematician

Avnish Patil: I studied for five hours after school to prepare for the examinations. I want to become a Mathematician. I like playing cricket and football. My father Dr Ashwin Patil (Chest Physician at Government Hospital) while my mother Dr Ashwini Patil is a lecturer at Homeopathy College.

Life goal to make an impact on society

Anvi Singh Beelwan: I kept a light study routine and increased my study hours gradually throughout the year. I studied approximately four to five hours in the last month. My ultimate goal in life is to make an impact on society and change it for the better, in whichever way possible.

Currently, I believe the first destination on that path is to ace the NEET examination. A hobby that defines me would be debating. As the president of the school’s debate club, I enjoy debating over all kinds of geopolitical issues. My father Dr Jeet Singh Beelwan is a Physician Intensivist while my mother Dr Shailaja Rao Singh is a physician geriatrician.

I aim to become a doctor

Tanisha Bokankar: The whole year long I was consistent in school academically and as the year went by my study time went on increasing to six hours per day. My aim is to become a good doctor serving humankind. My hobbies are reading books and cycling. Alongside, I am a contortionist and gymnast too. My father Dr Deepak Bokankar is a doctor while my mother Ar Pranita Bokankar is an Architect.

Kangana Gupta: I do not really keep track of the number of hours I study as it can vary according to the amount of portion to be covered but during the examination. I studied for around five to six hours each day. My goal in life apart from becoming an entrepreneur, is enjoying my life to the fullest and the best. My hobbies include travelling, reading non-fictional books, playing badminton and listening to songs. My father Prashant Gupta is a businessman while my mother Sarika Gupta is a housewife.

Just set a goal for daily study

Nayel Osmani: My preparation started in February 2023. I personally didn't devote a particular number of hours to studying, I just set a goal for the day and tried to achieve it no matter how long it took. This was my strategy throughout the year. My goal in life is to be a productive member of society. I aim to be a Lawyer at an international level. My hobbies include playing football and reading old fiction books to relax. My father Mohammed Hisham Osmani is a social worker while my mother Tayyaba Osmani is pursuing Ph D in Climate Change.