CBSE students fear of losing poly admissions opportunity

Aurangabad June 28:

The 10th standard students studying in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools of the city fear losing an admission opportunity to polytechnic courses. The reason is that the registration will end in the next few days.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has commenced the online registration process for the post-SSC polytechnic courses in the first week of the current month while its last date is June 30. The CBSE 10th result is awaited.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC result on June 17 and its students are registering online for the admissions.

The annual session examinations of CBSE schools were delayed because of the Covid situation. The Central Board conducted the 10th standard’s second term examinations between April 26 and May 24.

It is likely to declare the 10th standard result in the second week of July. The district has around 25 CBSE schools that offer education up to the 10th standard. The students of X standard feel that they would lose an opportunity of admission as the result has not been declared yet.

Students need not worry

When contacted, the joint director of Technical Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that the CBSE school students can register online on the basis of their hall tickets.

“The students need not worry about the admissions. After the registration, they can confirm their admissions as and when they get mark sheet and transfer certificate,” he added.