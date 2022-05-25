CEF meet teaches tricks to beat stress, workshop held for govt officers

Chetna Empowerment Foundation (CEF) and Share and Care Foundation jointly organised an event for Aurangabad tehsil office recently under the theme Empower Chetna to enhance the strength of mind.

A workshop of three and a half hours was conducted at Marathwada Mahasul Prabodhini, Aurangabad on ‘The secret of happy life and digital wellness.’ Mitali Lathi spoke on the importance of making people aware of mental stress, its effect on physical immunity and effective ways to get out of stress, with simple but effective tools and techniques and secrets of a happy life.

Seventy-five officers participated in the workshop. Senior officials Anjali Dhanorkar and Dr Bharat Kadam were present.

They said that this type of training was needed to strengthen our minds to deal with stressful life.

The CEF also provides free counseling as needed. The CEF has reached over 20,000 people through 250 webinars under the Empower Chetna initiative, said secretary Murli Gonge Patil.