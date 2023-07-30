Celebrations and gifts mark Adhik Maas in city

Daughters and sons-in-law are being showered with love and sumptuous meals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the auspicious occasion of Purushottam maas (Adhik maas) unfolds, the city is abuzz with joyful celebrations and heartfelt gifting traditions. Referred to as Lakshmi-Narayana, daughters and sons-in-law are being showered with love and affection by their families during this special period. Families are inviting the couple to their homes and treating them to sumptuous meals, traditional delicacies like 33 anarse, and gifts that range from silver plates, glasses, and bowls to exquisite gold ornaments.

Amidst the festivities, the demand for silver has surged, though the prices have remained relatively stable. On Sunday, silver was valued at Rs 76,000 per kilogram. Meanwhile, gold, another favored gift during this period, was priced at Rs 60,500 per 10 grams. Many sons-in-law are being presented with 33 dhondas, comprising 32 silver dhondas and one gold dhonda, showcasing the prosperity and blessings bestowed upon them. Others are receiving precious gifts like gold rings or pendants, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Silverware such as 10-inch silver plates, Niranjan (small silver plates), and bowls have seen significant demand. A 10-inch silver plate weighing 300 grams is available at Rs 24,000, while Niranjan starts at Rs 850 and bowls at Rs 2,200. Moreover, those celebrating weddings are adding new silverware to their collection, blending it with the cherished old silver possessions.

Gold jewellery in demand

For those gifting gold, a 3-gram gold ring costs around Rs 18,000, while a 5-gram gold ring is priced at Rs 31,000. Additionally, exquisite 1-gram gold pendants are available at Rs 10,000. The enthusiasm and demand for silver and gold gifts are expected to continue until August 16, as the auspicious Adhik maas continues. Thereafter, the festivities will transition to Nijshravana, starting from August 17.

-Nand Kumar Jalnawala, jeweler