Central Bank holds quiz at RJ International

Aurangabad, July 18:

As part of the Azadi-ka-Amrit Mahotsav, the Central Bank of India (CBI) organised various programmes.

A competition based on questions sent by the CBI Central Office, named ad Gyan Ganga Prashna Manch was organised in RJ International School in which 85 students participated.

In July, tree plantation drives were organised at various places by the CBI regional office and branches. The bank also organised CENT Mobile Premier League (CMPL) under Digital Banking campaign. All customers of the bank have been targeted for 100% registration and transaction from Cent Mobile banking.

Regional head Manoj Kumar Singh thanked all the bank and school staff for the successful conduct. Deputy regional head Baijnath Prasad drew attention to the role of the Bank in the economic and social development of the country and praised Sir Sorabji Pochkhanwalaji, CBI founder.

Secretary, RJ International School Parameshwar Solanke, principal Shilpa Pathak and teachers conducted the quiz successfully.