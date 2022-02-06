Central bus stand crowded after three months

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

The Central Bus Stand borne a deserted look for the past three months due to the ongoing strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees. However, the bus stand was crowded again on Sunday almost after three months. The passengers were more but the buses were limited. Hence, the agents of the private bus operators took advantage of the situation and took the passengers in the private buses.

The employees are on strike for the past three months. Many employees have joined the duties after the warning of suspension from MSRTC. The administration also appointed private drivers to regularize the bus service. The buses were operated but in limited quantity. On Sunday, the bus stand was seen crowded with passengers. There were long queues of the passengers for purchasing tickets. However, the buses were limited as compared to the large number of passengers.