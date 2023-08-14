Central Bus Stand passed marginally

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the initial stage of the Swach, Sundar Bus Stanak Abhiyan survey, the Central Bus Stand has passed marginally. Based on cleanliness and other criteria, it has received only 35 marks out of the total 100 marks while Cidco Bus Stand has received 47 marks.

‘Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Swach, Sundar Bus Stanak Abhiyan is being implemented for 577 bus stands in the state. It was started on May 1. The inspection committees surveyed the bus stands every two months. Now, the marks of the first survey have been declared. In the district, Vaijapur Bus Stand has received the maximum 68 marks and stood first. Sillod got 40 marks.

Divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar said, the Central Bus Stand has sought expressions of interest (EOI) from industrialists, traders, cooperatives and other organisations. The concerned organisation will be given permitted to publish an advertisement of their products and services at the bus stand for a year. Presently, two organisations have submitted their applications.