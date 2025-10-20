Central & District level convention of Swabhimani MUPTA concluded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An interactive meeting of the central and all district level office-bearers of Swabhimani MUPTA was concluded with enthusiasm at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College.

Founder president of the Association Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore, presided over the function.

The main issues discussed in the meeting included the appointment of all district office-bearers, recruiting 50 per cent reserved category employees while outsourcing employees in all public universities, releasing and increasing the honorarium of teachers working on Clock Hour Basis in aided colleges and filling 100 per cent of the backlog, recruitment of teachers.

The divisional executive committee of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University was unanimously elected.

Dr Balbhim Waghmare was elected as the newly elected president of the division while Dr Uttam Gaikwad was elected as the secretary and Dr Shatrughan Jadhav as the working president.

Dr Shankar Ambhore, MUPTA founder president and Dr Kishore Salve (president, Samvad Melava) guided the participants. Dr Anil Pandey conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Vijay Baisane proposed a vote of thanks.