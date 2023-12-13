Central team experiences drought for a few minutes

Decision of assistance after report: Central team takes a quick review

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central team experienced the reality of the drought situation in the district in just a few minutes. After going to the fields of Savangi-Tuljapur, Chowka, Morvira and Dhanwad villages and after interacting with the farmers for a few minutes, the team left for the villages of Jangal Tanda, Fardapur and Dhanwat in Soygaon tehsil.

The team left from Subhedari rest house at 9 am for the review and visited each planned village for 5 to 10 minutes and took stock of the situation. The team included directorate of cotton development AL Waghmare, and evaluation and control officer Harish Humbarje.

During this inspection, joint director of agriculture Tukaram Mote, sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, Latif Pathan, district superintendent agriculture officer Prakash Deshmukh, district animal husbandry deputy commissioner Dr Pradip Zod, along with local employees of agriculture, revenue department and farmers were present.

Interaction with farmers

There was a 20 percent rainfall deficit in the district last monsoon. Against this backdrop, a team of members appointed by the union ministry of agriculture came to inspect four districts of Marathwada on Wednesday. The officers interacted with the farmers Parmeshwar Jagdale, Rama Kute, Ganesh Mule and Pankaj Bhagwat. The team visited some tehsils and villages of Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts. Also reviewed small and medium water storage projects in villages.

Assistance on submission of inspection report

The farmers informed the team members that the production has come down from 10 quintals to 1.5 quintals. The farmers have spent Rs 30,000 per acre on sowing and it has been wasted this year. The government should help immediately. There is no availability of fodder for the cattle. Team leader Waghmare said that after the inspection report, a decision will be taken to help.