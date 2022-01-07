CEO suggests three options to bring the department under one roof

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne has put three options before the members to bring all the scattered departments of ZP under one roof, in a meeting held on Friday. He also instructed the house to take a decision considering the financial condition of the ZP.

Ten days ago, ZP vice president LG Gaikwad had warned of going on an agitation demanding to bring all departments under one roof. Before the construction of the new ZP building started, the education department was shifted to Chelipura high school. Also, the social welfare department, health department, animal husbandry and panchayat departments were moved to other locations. During the sudden visit of the ZP president to various departments recently, 68 employees were found absent. The members also complained about the absence of officers and employees in the office complaining that the administration has lost control over the officials. The members also suggested using the ZP buildings located in various parts of the city. However, the decision was scrapped due to lack of space and dilapidated condition of the buildings. Later, in a detailed statement, the CEO said that a building of at least 50,000 square feet is needed to bring all the departments under one roof. It can cost ten lakh rupees per month to rent such a building. There are 90 shops in Kalagram. It can also be rented from the municipal corporation. Construction of temporary sheds is expected to cost at least Rs 5 crore. The decision should be taken by the members considering the financial condition of the ZP, the CEO said.