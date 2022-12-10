Certificate distribution ceremony of Aastha Foundation held

Aurangabad: The certificate distribution ceremony of the successful students of the 11th batch of the ‘Geriatric Care Course’ of the Aastha Foundation was held here recently. Rajendra Singh Rajpal, chief executive officer of Manjit Group of Business was present as the chief guest.

This four month course is jointly run by the Aastha Foundation Aurangabad and Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Savitribai Phule Mahila Ekatma Samaj Mandal at Dr Hedgewar Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, foundation president Dr Narendra Vaidya said, elderly people need someone to take care of them in their old age. Therefore, it has become the need of the hour to set up a trained institution to take care of the elderly. Aastha foundation is the first social organization in Marathwada to conduct the geriatric care course. All students are awarded a certificate by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences after completing the course.

The aim is to serve the elderly not only for financial gain, but also with service and efficiency. So far 11 batches of this course have been conducted and 125 caregivers have been made available to serve the elderly. Treasurer Suresh Kulkarni, Yogita Satpute, Dr Prasanna Patil, Dr Pratibha Phatak and others were present.