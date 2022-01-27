Certificates distributed in geriatric care by Astha Foundation

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

Astha Foundation along with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Savitribai Phule Ekatma Samaj have been successfully conducting the geriatric care course for the care of the elderly for the last few years. The certificate distribution ceremony of the 10th batch of this course was held recently at Aastha Foundation, Jadgaon.

Industrialist Sunil Raithatha, president of Aastha foundation Dr Narendra Vaidya, vice president Ashish Garde and founder Girish Hanchanal were present as chief guests. Speaking on the occasion, Raithatha mentioned that such courses are important for proper care of elderly. Through this course youths get a chance to learn elderly care and also earn money by doing social service. He wished all the best to the Astha foundation and requested the executives to see if such work could be started in Jalna too. It is noteworthy that 75 per cent rural women trainees were in this tenth batch. During this 15 week course, one week is for subject introduction, four weeks for theory part, eight weeks for practicals and two weeks for examination. The certificate is issued by TISS. Dr Divakar Kulkarni, Dr Pratibha Pathak, Suhas Azgaonkar, Jayant Sangvikar and Narendra Patki were present.