CFC of Deogiri Electronics Cluster to start functioning in June

Huge savings in electronics production cost

Aurangabad, March 10:

The Common Facilities Center (CFC) set up at the Shendra five-star industrial estate to boost the electronics industry will be operational in June. Two machines from Japan have reached Aurangabad and some of the machinery from Korea are currently on the move. They will reach here in a few days, said Suresh Todkar, president of Deogiri Electronics Cluster (DEC).

An electronics cluster is being set up at two-acres in Shendra five star industrial estate. The cluster will provide equipment, new setups and modern technology to the electronics industry in Shendra. In all, 28 entrepreneurs from the city came together for the work of the facility center in 2017. The center was scheduled to be operational in March, but the work slowed down for two years due to corona. This facility will be a lifeline for startups, vendors, small and medium enterprises in Aurangabad. Through this, the industry will no longer have to depend on another city for expensive machinery, research and development and testing for electronics products.

Central government positive for funding

The cluster is expected to cost Rs 50 crore, of which 75 per cent will be borne by the Central government and 10 per cent by the State government as per the central industry policy, while the remaining 15 per cent will be borne by local entrepreneurs. The State government has funded their share. The Central government has also given most of its share of funds. The remaining funds are being pursued, said Todkar.