Chain snatchers targeting women arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested chain snatchers who targeted the women going for a morning walk and snatched their gold chains in the past two months, near Nagar Naka on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Santosh Pandurang Ishtake (29, Kaygaon) and Nikhil Babasaheb Kurhe (21, Raghu Hirve).

Police said, both the accused met at a company in the Waluj MIDC area and became friends. Both of them wanted to earn money and hence they were indulged in criminal activities. They snatched chains at 10 places in the past two months. The police seized 10 tolas of gold from them.

The police studied the modus operandi of the criminals and laid a trap. They came to know that the thieves used to target women going for morning walks. Hence, they laid a trap and stopped the thieves at Nagar Naka on Wednesday due to suspicion. During interrogation, they confessed that they have snatched the chains and sold them to Babu Seth Jewellers at Gangapur, Dhuldev Jewellers at Ranjangaon, Krishna Jewellers, Gangapur and Om Jewellers Bajajnagar. The police have made them accused in the case.

The police action was executed by Navnath Khadekar, Yogesh Navsare, Vijay Ghuge, Kakasaheb Adhane, Kailas Kakad, Rajendra Salunke and others.