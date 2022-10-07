Chains of 2 women snatched in Karnapura

Aurangabad, Oct 7: Gold chains of two women were snatched during the Karnapura fair. Wife of a police head ...

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

Gold chains of two women were snatched during the Karnapura fair.

Wife of a police head constable Ramakant Phulmali (Hirapul, Chikalthana) had gone to pay obeisance to Karnapura fair on October 2. The thieves taking advantage of the crowd snatched her gold chain.

In another incident, Gayatri Shinde (Satara area) had gone to Karnapura fair on October 5 night, when her gold chain was snatched. Cases have been registered with Cantonment police station.

