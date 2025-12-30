Chains of child marriage broken;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Authorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have tightened their grip on the harmful practice of marrying off girls before they turn 18. From April to December 2025, the women and child development department intervened to stop as many as 47 child marriages. Along with halting the ceremonies, action has been taken against offenders, with criminal cases registered against eight individuals. District data reveals that the majority of attempted child marriages occurred in urban areas.

Between 1 April and 30 December 2025, vigilance by the office of the district women and child development officer played a crucial role in safeguarding the future of several girls. Responding to tip-offs and complaints through confidential sources and the child helpline, joint operations were conducted by the revenue department, police, and child development offices. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the highest number of interventions, with 19 child marriages prevented.

Tehsil-wise data (1 April to 30 December 2025)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 19

Paithan – 07

Gangapur – 05

Sillod – 05

Phulambri – 04

Vaijapur – 02

Kannad – 02

Khultabad – 02

Soyagaon – 01

Total – 47

Eight cases registered

According to officials, many families were convinced to stop the marriage through counselling. however, in eight serious cases where families ignored warnings and attempted to proceed, criminal cases were filed under the prohibition of child marriage act. action has been taken not only against parents, but also against priests and brokers involved in conducting the ceremonies.

“The campaign against this practice, which puts girls’ health and education at risk, will be intensified further. Citizens should immediately contact the administration on 1098 if they receive information about a child marriage.”

– Mahadev Dongre, district child protection officer