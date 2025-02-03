Chaitanya Valley little stars rock the Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pre-primary Annual Day on the theme of friendship, was celebrated with great joy at Chaitanya Valley International School, recently. Chairman Deogiri Co-operative Bank Kishor Shitole was the chief guest.

Middle school students sang a welcome song while secondary students presented Ganesh Vandana.

Performances on the old Marathi, Hindi and English songs dedicated to friendship captivated everyone's attention. The tiny tots, dressed in colourful attire, presented dance, music, and skits. A special highlight of the event was the KG children singing a song dedicated to teachers.