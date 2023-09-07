Chakankar shares video of pristine premises of GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chairman of the state commission for women got furious after seeing the garbage in and around the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She expressed her disappointment over the heaps of garbage and unsanitary conditions of various wards. Taking note, the hospital administration started cleaning the hospital on war footing and removed garbage from all wards. The administration sent a video to Chakankar on Thursday about the progress. Chakankar then tweeted the video on her ‘X’ handle stating that the GMCH of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has sent a video that shows clean wards and premises. The system can change, it only needs strong will power.