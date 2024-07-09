Champa Chowk to Chelipura Road turns into pond

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The road from Roshan Gate to Buddi Lane, known as the lifeline of the old city, is being constructed under the Smart City Mission (SCM). The work on the first phase, from Champa Chowk to Chelipura, started a month ago. However, laying water pipelines, drainage lines, and new water pipelines has not yet begun. As a result, the excavated road has turned into a pond due to the rain on Monday. With the work halted, the area's residents and traders have expressed their strong displeasure over the delay.

As reported earlier, the construction of 111 roads valuing Rs 317 crore is a joint venture of the SCM and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). The contract of all the roads have been awarded to A G Constructions. So far, work of more than 72 roads has been completed, including the largest road in the city. The condition of the road from Roshan Gate to the CSMC Headquarters had been deplorable. The civic body never even carried out repairs on this road. This main road passes through various former corporators' wards, but they never paid attention to it. Finally, when it was known that the road would be developed under the SCM, the citizens were delighted. However, the CSMC is now dampening this joy. A month ago, the road was excavated from Champa Chowk to Chelipura by Smart City, but the civic administration has not started the work on shifting the drainage and water pipelines, and the GVPR Company has not laid the new water pipelines. According to smart city officials, the drainage work has started and the road will be completed once the CSMC work is done.

Hospitals, Medical Shops, and Labs

There are numerous hospitals, medical shops, and pathology labs on the road from Champa Chowk to Chelipura. Besides, there are residential houses with no alternative routes across the road. Meanwhile, patients are struggling to travel through the dug-up areas.

This road is extremely important in the old city and is busy with citizens 24 hours a day. Hence the residents demanded that the road be completed immediately.