Chancellor nominates 9 members to Academic Council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Governor and chancellor of universities Ramesh Bais has nominated nine members to the Academic Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

A total of eight principals are nominated on the AC under section 32 (3) (F) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 by the chancellor. Also, one teacher, each from the university and college teachers is also appointed a member of the AC.

Principal Secretary of Governor Santosh Kumar sent a letter of nomination of nine members on AC dated July 11 to the VC. The university released the names of the members today.

Dr Ajanali Rajbhoj a professor from the Chemistry Department of the university was nominated from the university teachers category on the AC.

The names of nominated principals as members from the four districts are as follows;

Principal Dr Sunil Pawar (Dnyandeo Mohekar College, Kalamb), Principal Dr Santosh Bhosle (MIT ), Principal Dr Bhagwan Singh Bainade (Matsodari College, Theerthpuri), Principal Dr Rajendra Pardeshi (Sant Ramdas College, Ghansawangi), Principal Dr Ganesh Agnihotri (JES College, Jalna), Principal Dr C S Patil (Muktananda College, Gangapur), Principal Dr Navnath Aghav (Asaram Bhandvaldare College, Deogaon Rangari) and Principal Dr Abasaheb Hange (Vasantdada Patil Mahavidyalaya, Patoda).