Chances of an earthquake are rare in Aurangabad district

-District in 'Zone 2' in earthquake prone area

Aurangabad: In the wake of the recent earthquake in Turkey, cities across the world are on high alert. Aurangabad district falls under earthquake prone zone 2, with a low risk of earthquakes occurring, according to geologists. The area is not considered dangerous as it falls in the less earthquake prone zone.

However, older and dilapidated buildings in the city are still at risk, and the presence of a large proportion of old buildings means that they are more susceptible to damage in the event of an earthquake. Construction experts have emphasized the importance of using the correct concrete grade and construction techniques to ensure buildings are earthquake resistant.

Architect Ramesh Nagpal said that there has been an increasing trend towards earthquake proof construction in the district, with new technologies being employed to ensure building safety. Overall, the risk of earthquakes in Aurangabad is rare, but it is important to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure building safety.