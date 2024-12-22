Chandel & Gaikwad lead the pack at MGM Heritage Marathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The MGM Heritage Marathon, organized to mark the 42nd foundation day of MGM, saw a massive turnout of runners and enthusiasts. Grand Singh Chandel, Amruta Gaikwad, Rakesh Yadav and Archana Jagtap stole the spotlight in the 10 km category, finishing as top performers.

The event kicked off at 6 am with a ceremonial flag-off by dignitaries including MGM University's vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Commandant of Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force Vikram Sali, Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, dean Dr John Chelladurai, Sports Director Nitin Ghorpade, Department Head Dinesh Wanjare and Shashikant Singh. Thousands of participants citizens, women and professional athletes raced through routes designed to highlight the city’s landmarks.

The MGM Heritage Marathon featured two main routes: a 5 km route starting from MGM Cricket Stadium, passing through the Customs Office, Jalna Road, Cidco Flyover, Mukundwadi and back to the stadium; and a 10 km route that extended further to Dhoot Hospital, the airport, and returned to the stadium. In the 5 km category, the results were as follows: In the 14–20 age group, Laxman Pawar, Sumit Regude and Aniket Kamble topped the men's category, while Manisha Padvi, Archana Ghan and Sharda Raut excelled in the women's category. Among participants aged 21–35, Harshal Jangle, Yogesh Borse and Rambhuvan Pal led the men, with Vaishali Rathod, Jyoti Raut and Lakshita Joshi emerging as winners in the women's division. For the 36–45 age group, Sunil Sonawane, Rohidas Nagalot and Umesh Jagtap claimed the top spots in the men's category, while Vishranti Gaikwad, Sangeeta Pachaling and Sheetal Gangurde led the women. In the 46–55 age group, Ram Limbhare, Bhagwan Kachave and Lalchand Suryawanshi triumphed among men, with Sunita Japulkar, Aparna Hatolkar and Shashikala Dhanve securing the women's top positions. Among the 56–65 participants, Santosh Kulkarni, Ashok Kshirsagar, and Sampat Shinde stood out in the men's category, while Chhaya Khandelwal, Anita Panghal, and Latabai Booktar led the women.

In the 10 km category, Grand Singh Chandel, Aniket Jangle, and Yogesh Padule excelled in the men's 16–20 age group, while Amruta Gaikwad, Gayatri Gaikwad and Bhagyashree Mohan topped the women's division. Among 21–35 participants, Angad Kanhere, Prakash Dhanwat and Suresh Valvi led the men's results, with Ashwini Lahane, Ashwini Gajbhare and Manjusha Bidwe securing the women's top spots. In the 36–45 age group, Rakesh Yadav, Arjun Salve and Gitesh Attari emerged as winners in the men's category, while Archana Jagtap, Deepali Bhosale and Anjali Shinde led the women. For the 46–55 participants, Santosh Wagh, Deepak Patil and Mohammad Mohiuddin stood out among men, with Vithabai Kachave, Kirti Kabra and Harsha Kunkulol excelling among women. Finally, in the 56–65 category, Bhikanrao Devde, Dinkar Shelke and Sunil Singh led the men's results, while Mansi Kagwate, Abha Singh and Madhuri Nimje triumphed in the women's division.