Chandrabhagabai passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chandrabhagabai Dharmaraj Kamble (100, Karnapura) died of old age on Monday. She leaves behind one son, four daughters and an extended family. The last rites were performed on her at Pushpanagri crematorium today.

She was the mother of Shrikant Kamble, the retired deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and grandmother of NCP State unit secretary Sandesh Kamble.