Chandukaka Jewellers' launch offers big prizes to residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The grand inauguration of Chandukaka Saraf Jewellers' gold showroom was held in the city. Customers have a golden opportunity to win attractive gifts from October 3 to 11. Many are trying their luck daily through this offer.

In addition to purchasing jewelry, customers can win a 1BHK flat, scooters, laptops, and mobile phones. Instant gifts are also being provided for investments above Rs 3,000. Lucky winners so far include Arun Narayanrao Chavan (scooter), Deepa Yogesh Puranik (laptop), and others. Director Siddharth Shah has urged more customers to participate before Friday. Bookings for gold purchases have begun in celebration of Vijayadashami and Dussehra.