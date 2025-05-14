Change impossible without farmers becoming a vote bank: Ashok Dhawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Unless farmers consolidate into a decisive vote bank, real political change will remain out of reach, said All India Kisan Sabha leader Dr. Ashok Dhawale on Wednesday. He was addressing a press conference alongside Comrade Ajit Nawale.

Dhawale criticised the Central and State governments’ policies, calling them anti-farmer and pro-corporate. He emphasized the need for farmers to assert electoral strength, as seen during the last Lok Sabha polls. The leaders also condemned Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling it both shocking and inappropriate. Announcing a statewide protest on June 1, the leaders said agitations would be held across Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Paithan, to raise pressing farmer issues. Comrade Bhagwan Bhojane said preparations were underway. Dhawale alleged that loan waiver schemes are being misused to mislead farmers. He also slammed the diversion of funds from the Social Welfare and Tribal Development departments, claiming they were redirected under the guise of welfare for "beloved sisters," implying political favoritism. He highlighted that 6 to 7 lakh acres of temple and inam land remain under dispute, with cultivators still denied ownership. The Kisan Sabha has demanded legal transfer of these lands to those who till them. Raising objections to the Shaktipeeth Highway project, he questioned its necessity and accused authorities of pushing it for commission-based gains. Present at the briefing were Vinod Nikole, comrade Mangal Thombre, Advocate Sachin Gandale, and other Kisan Sabha office-bearers.