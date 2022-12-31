Change in city traffic due to BJP meeting

Aurangabad

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on January 2, 2023. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders will be also present for the meeting.

To avert any inconvenience to the residents, the city police have made changes in the city traffic. Five routes will be closed for the traffic and the residents will have to use alternate roads, appealed action ACP traffic Dilip Gangurde. These changes will not be applicable to police, ambulance, fire brigade, and emergency services vehicles.

Roads from Mill Corner to Khadkeshwar Tee to Mahatma Phule Chowk, ITI to Khadkeshwar Tee Point, Old Multipurpose School to Naralibaug Chowk, and Asha Opticals to Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal will be closed for traffic.

The alternate roads for traffic will be Mill Corner to Bhadkal Gate and Mill Corner to Varad Ganesh Temple to Savarkar Chowk.