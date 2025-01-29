Change in marking scheme of LLB 3 & 5 Yrs CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has changed the marking scheme of LLB three and five years common entrance test (LLB 3-5 years-CET)-2025.

It may be noted that the CET Cell started registration for the test and issued an information brochure last month.

As per the information brochure, there were 150 for 150 questions. However, the State Government has amended the marking scheme for the LLB-CET. According to the amendment, the test will have 120 marks from the academic year 2025-26.

The CET examination for the LLB-3-year and LLB-5-year courses will be 120 marks instead of 150 marks. The syllabus, weightage of components, and duration of the examination will remain the same. The SCETC appealed to the candidates to take note of this change.

There will be objective multiple-choice questions with four options. There is no negative marking. The candidates will be given two hours to attempt the test. The questions will be in English and Marathi while there will be online mode of the test.

The question papers will be based on four sections for LLB-three years and five sections for LLB-five years. The four sections are ‘Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English while Basic Mathematics will be an additional sector for LLB for five years.