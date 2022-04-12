Change in route on Hanuman Jayanti

Aurangabad, April 12:

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, changes have been made in traffic route on Friday.

Devotees flock to the Bhadra Maruti temple in Khultabad since the evening of April 15. The Aurangabad-Dhule highway has heavy flow of heavy and other vehicles. Therefore, the possibility of an accident cannot be ruled out. Therefore, the road from Nagarnaka-Daulatabad T-Point to Daulatabad Ghat will be closed for all types of vehicles from 6 pm on April 15 to 12 midnight on April 16.

Vehicles on this road will proceed from an alternative route via Daulatabad T-point, Maliwada, Fatiabad, Jambhala village, Kasabkheda and Ellora. Vehicles will travel through Daulatabad T-point and Maliwada New Solapur-Dhule Highway. Vehicles going to Dhule, Nashik will proceed via Nagarnaka via AS Club, New Dhule-Solapur Highway via Sajapur, Karoda Fata to Sharnapur Fata.